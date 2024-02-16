A South African woman, @bambinoteee, shared a heartwarming TikTok video about her loving stepmother

A TikTok video shows how the mother surprised her with a birthday bouquet containing money

Touched by her stepmother's care, @bambinoteee expressed her gratitude, warming netizen's hearts

A stepmother surprised her stepdaughter with a birthday gift of flowers and money. Image: @bambinoteee

A young woman moved Mzansi to tears after sharing how her stepmother loved and cared for her.

Stepmother spoils stepdaughter

A TikTok video shared by @bambinoteee shows her being gifted with a bouquet of flowers with banknotes in it for her birthday from her stepmother.

In the video, the mother is seen approaching her teary-eyed stepdaughter, @bambinoteee with the money bouquet before they hug each other warmly.

A grateful @bambinoteee expressed that she felt treated like a biological daughter by her stepmother.

"Everybody has a different story to tell about their step-parents, but mine is a beautiful one. I never thought I would ever experience a mother's love again, but I do, and I’m so grateful for everything. Blessed with the most amazing mother ❤️ Thank you for an amazing birthday mum," she wrote in her TikTok post.

Stepdaughter-stepmother moment leaves SA emotional

Many netizens reacted to the TikTok post with sweet commentary, emphasising how fortunate @bambinoteee was.

Mis_Asia commented:

"Why am I crying ?"

Sydney | Model replied:

"So wholesome❤️❤️."

Koketso wrote:

"Whose chopping onions ?"

EMELIA_KOMBONI.MUA.CHEF commented:

"Awwwww this is beautiful ."

Melanintash replied:

"I’m not crying, you are."

sarahchipipa said:

"She is not your step mum ,she is a mum that stepped up. She is so sweet you lucky girl."

Chilufya Nshindano commented:

"You're making us cry mwe."

