Keith Boyd’s historic Cape Town to Cairo run goes beyond endurance, using one extraordinary journey to spotlight youth empowerment

The record-breaking run forms the backbone of Boyd’s memoir, Running Africa, which documents the physical and emotional realities

Boyd’s mission challenges young Africans to see democracy as a tool for real change, not just a political idea

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One South African man ran 11,000 kilometres with a message focused on Africa’s future, not just a world record, using the journey to challenge young people to see their role in shaping real change.

The picture on the left showed Keith Boyd hugging an African woman. Image: Keith Boyd

Source: UGC

Entrepreneur, CEO and social impact investor Keith Boyd has made history after completing a record-breaking run from Cape Town to Cairo, covering more than 11,000 kilometres in just 301 days. The extraordinary journey, completed on 22 May 2024, earned Boyd a Guinness World Record and placed a powerful spotlight on youth empowerment and active citizenship across the African continent.

Boyd undertook the gruelling challenge to raise awareness for RainbowLeaders.org.za, a youth pro-democracy foundation he founded to address the link between poor leadership, poverty, and low voter participation among young people. Running through nine African countries, the expedition combined physical endurance with advocacy, using the journey as a platform to engage communities and encourage young Africans to take responsibility for shaping their futures through civic participation.

Running for Africa’s democratic future

The achievement has since been documented in Boyd’s newly released memoir, Running Africa. The non-fiction work blends adventure and personal resilience with a broader reflection on Africa’s political and social realities. Through vivid storytelling, Boyd captures the continent’s diverse landscapes and cultures while unpacking the challenges faced along the route, including a firefight, a hostage situation, team members being imprisoned, and managing a genetic heart condition while continuing the run.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Beyond the athletic feat, Running Africa serves as a call to action. Boyd argues that poverty is largely driven by poor leadership and a lack of accountability, which discourages investment and slows economic growth. By educating and motivating young people to vote, he believes meaningful change can be achieved. The book provides full details of the verified Guinness World Record, breaking a 25-year-old benchmark for the fastest Cape Town to Cairo run.

Now focused on social impact investment through RainbowLeaders.org.za, Boyd hopes his journey will inspire Africa’s youth to engage more actively in democracy and leadership. His Cape to Cairo run stands not only as a sporting milestone but as a reminder of how endurance, purpose, and advocacy can come together to drive lasting change.

The picture showed Keith Boyd running with African children. Image: Keith Boyd

Source: UGC

3 Other Briefly News stories related to running

A female runner died in hospital after being hit by a taxi during the Soweto Marathon, shocking her family and the running community.

The 2025 Cape Town Marathon was unexpectedly called off, leaving thousands of runners unable to compete.

Foreigners have taken both men's and women's categories at the 2025 Soweto Marathon in Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News