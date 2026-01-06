A life coach shared a video questioning why people put themselves under pressure to buy Christmas clothes when they struggle in January

The woman asked why South Africans inherit old customs that had economics of that time that aren't applicable today

Social media users disagreed with her message, with many defending the tradition

A TikToker @lundi_thelifecoach posted a video on 5 January 2026 discussing Christmas spending habits. The woman created the video after someone explained why people bought their children clothes for Christmas in the olden days. The person who commented stated:

"Christmas clothes started back in the days when our parents couldn't only afford to buy us clothes, but only during Christmas, but this is because that was when they got their bonuses..."

The life coach discussed why people choose to remain with old habits even if they don't work in today's world, especially with the issue that a lot of people have when it comes to the new year. Many people tend to overspend money in December and have nothing much to use during the beginning of January, when parents need to get school uniforms and other important items for their children before they start school.

In the video, she asked if the dynamics of the olden days are still applicable to these days because she sees some people in this generation putting themselves through pressure to buy the so-called Christmas clothes. The woman said celebrating a Christmas that you can't even afford means you'll be stressed again for uniforms come January.

She asked why people can't buy clothes sometime in the year and give themselves a break in December. The life coach also questioned spending on alcohol in December or even during the year.

SA defends Christmas tradition

The post went viral, and a lot of people disagreed with what TikToker @lundi_thelifecoach said:

@Reshy Resh stated:

"I don't think we should debate about this. In many cultures and races, people buy their families Christmas gifts."

@lelerabs shared:

"Our son is 4. We buy him clothes and shoes when he needs an update 😊. We've never bought him Christmas clothes 😅."

@kO Polo said:

"My parents would always buy clothes throughout the year regularly instead of only in December to avoid this very situation."

@nativekay wrote:

"I feel like it's not even about older dynamics. Keep in mind, some parents can only afford to spoil their kids during December cause there's no worries about school fees."

@user7625079761622 explained:

"I buy new clothes because on 14 February they dress nicely for Valentine's day, many civvies day during the first term. I want them to look good."

@Mfundo Singela said:

"I buy stationery and uniforms in November. I buy Christmas clothes in December, but I save the whole year, so I have money saved for Christmas clothes."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

