A stunner of a UKZN graduate took the stage with confidence and made a memory that will last a lifetime

The university shared the moment on their Facebook page, giving ups on the student for strutting her stuff

That emerald green dress and confidence had thousands screaming, and social media users were right there with them

The University of Kwa-Zulu Natal never disappoints with their graduation ceremonies. Spring graduation had one woman strutting her stuff in a gorgeous emerald green dress as if she was a supermodel.

UKZN graduate has social media going wild over her electric presence on stage. Image: Facebook / UKZN

Mzansi graduates take great pride when they get on stage. We've seen everything from proudly showcasing their cultures to representing causes they strongly believe in.

UKZN took to their official Facebook page with a video of a gorgeous graduate in a fire emerald green dress strutting her stuff. Her energy was everything, and it got the crowd going!

“The stage is your runway !

“Congratulations to all the UKZN graduates.

“#UKZNSpringGrad2022 #UKZNGrad2022 #UKZN #MyUKZN #InspiringGreatness”

Mzansi peeps showered the gorgeous graduate with praise

It takes a lot of confidence to get up on stage and walk with such confidence. People loved her vibe and celebrated her victory in the comments.

Take a look:

Nobuhle Mhlungu said:

“It was not easy guys you've been working hard Congratulations ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤”

Kuti SP Mashobane said:

“Iviwe Dlani congratulations, this is beautiful ❤️”

Pamela Fuzelihle said:

“The confidence Congratulations.”

Mathenji Du Mshengu said:

“What a wonderful moment❤️❤️❤️”

Margaret Phiri Dimingu said:

“Beauty with brains .... congratulations girl, strut your stuff. You deserve it ”

