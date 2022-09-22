A dedicated and hardworking gent took to the socials to celebrate graduating from UKZN in the springtime

Graduation is always a cause for celebration, considering that a vast majority of South Africans don't have access to most universities

Peeps across Twitter congratulated the focused and goal-driven man on his hard work and responded in kind

Graduation time will always make a fresh university leaver happy, and this ambitious gent who graduated from UKZN in the springtime is no different.

A determined dude went online to commemorate graduating from UKZN, which made folks online proud. Images: @aphelele_ _/ Twitter

@aphelele__ is the dude who shared the high-resolution snaps on Twitter and received a wave of positivity from South African netizens.

The newly tertiary-educated dude was quite proud of his achievement, even posting a caption along with the pics that read:

"QUEUE: "GOOD MORNING" BY KANYE WEST"

And proud he should be considering that most South Africans will sadly not be able to attend such a university. Independent Online reported that only 6% of South Africans have a tertiary degree. Women lead the pack by obtaining 52.3% of overall qualifications.

Male graduates held 47.7% of overall graduates, and only 4.1% of Africans held a university qualification, while 23.4 % of white adults held degrees. This makes the dude's achievement even more memorable.

The proud gent's followers were feeling the same way as him and proceeded to shower him with acclaim for his accomplishment. See the comments below:

@_utalent posted:

"Congratulations brother!"

@owamibuhlalu commented:

"Congratulations "

@swartbooijt said:

"What a man "

@Wah_x_dlamini shared:

"Congratulations bro."

@ap_magubane mentioned:

"Congratulations Apples!"

@MandisaDube_ posted:

"Congratulations, proud of you ❤️"

@Mr_CLEAR_ commented:

"Wcongratulations bro."

@asgivi_ said:

"Congratulations Aphe ❤️

