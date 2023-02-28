A beautiful lady with a skin condition made a short video online, and people praised her for it

In one of the videos she shared, the lady with vitiligo bowed her head with a shy grin on her face

Many TikTokkers online sent words of encouragement in the comment section to let her know that she is gorgeous and should walk with her head held high

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A beautiful young lady with a vitiligo skin condition made a video that got great applause on TikTok.

At the beginning of her video, the lady bowed her head with a shy grin. Many people said she ought to be proud of her beauty.

People said the lady looked very beautiful and should not hide her face. Photo source: @zarasmom0731

Source: UGC

Pretty lady with vitiligo

Seconds into the clip, the lady named zarasmom0731 on TikTok smiled as she looked into her camera briefly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Her comment section was filled with lovely words that encouraged her confidence.

Watch her video below:

Here are some top reactions from netizens:

stillmzjones said:

"Hold your head up, Queen. You’re beautiful!"

Jeffandsome wrote:

"You’re the most beautiful, no jokes."

chizzybless reacted:

"Sweetie, you are not alone on this. Though I haven't accepted mine to move on with it."

symply pams commented:

"Women with vitiligo are so beautiful."

user359168101318 noted:

"You are beautiful. Stop hiding your face."

Giveon Mello encouraged her:

"Hey, babe. You look beautiful just the way you are, okay? Don't let anyone or anything change that."

ajmariposa remarked:

"I don't know, but I have always admired this type of skin colour and I wish I had the same, as crazy as that sounds."

Syduene Bigyi complimented her:

"Wow, I have seen the missing angel from heaven on earth now."

Family with rare birthmark

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young man, @j_whytejnr_, went online to share a video of what he is most proud of about his family.

In the clip, the man showed that his family members, including himself, have white hair patches very close to their foreheads.

Below that white hair is also what he called a birthmark. Many people were amazed by how beautifully unique they all looked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng