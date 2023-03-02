A beautiful woman has made an online video to show peeps how she ties her headscarf, with the technique done step by step

The lady looked calm and beautiful as she slowly illustrated how the scarf should be wrapped around the head

Many people loved her style, with some ladies particularly loving how she tied the bun on her head

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A gorgeous young woman has made a short video tutorial showing people how to tie their headscarves in a particular way.

The beaut tied her headscarf in a stylish way. Image: modern.day.classic.

Source: TikTok

The lady calmly showed each step and looked super calm as she did so, using another scarf and stocking to create the bun on top.

The clip was posted by TikTok user, modern.day.classic, who often makes videos showing people how to wear scarves with different hairstyles.

Here is the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens love stunner’s headscarf video

Many people loved her headscarf style. Others were fascinated by how she created the bun on her head so effortlessly.

Briefly News compiled the top reactions below:

Gabby Cole said:

“Not me trying to grow my hair for years trying to get that full top bun! Thank you!”

virtual assistant was concerned about pain on her head:

“I like the style but putting so much on my head always ends up paining.”

CAROLYN BELL wrote:

“I have got to try this.”

loriwells281joleen complimented her:

“You are so beautiful.”

Prettielashes asked:

“Thank you. What type of scarf are you using?”

Jacqueline complimented the style:

“Yeah, that's so clean and pretty. I really love this look.”

dersa vander noted:

“I sometimes stuff with other scarves but the wig cap? My head is too big for all of that.”

Quick fashion fix: Lady creates baby hair scarf in trending video, peeps react

In a related story by Briefly News, TikTok user, @bshelby225, recently got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions over a recent video.

In the now-trending clip, she is seen showing how she made a 'baby hair scarf', which she rocked in the video.

Several internet users who saw the video have reacted with mixed feelings, with some voting down the hack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News