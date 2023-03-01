No one prepared Teresiah's Ng'endo for washing and changing her father's clothes as she cares for him

The 17-year-old girl said her dad has been bedridden for five months and is unable to help himself

The girl said she also feeds her father and shares a bed with him after selling other household items

A helpless teenage girl is her dad's only ray of hope for survival, as he cannot do anything for himself.

Teresiah Ng'endo gives her thirsty, sickly father a drink on their bed. Image: Rita Gitonga.

Source: Original

The father, John Njoroge, has been bedridden for five months following an illness that affected his nerves and mobility.

Girl depressed over sick father

Teresiah Ng'endo, who lost her mother when she was very young, shared that she does almost everything for her dad:

"It happened when I was in high school. [My] dad fell sick when I was writing my exams. I was always stressed. I had to keep thinking of what we would eat, and if no one visited him during the day, we slept on empty stomachs. "

The brave woman told Briefly News:

"We have sold everything to get money for his treatment, but even after that, he has not improved."

The 17-year-old from Makwa village, Kang'undo North, in Kiambu county, said a shared bed was the only furniture remaining.

Watch the YouTube video of her story below, shared by TUKO:

Teenage girl dresses her dad

The broken teenager said she slept on one side and the father slept on the other, and she would wake up in the night to turn him:

"He can't move. He can't do anything by himself, even eat. I have to help him. I'm really having a hard time because I'm helpless. I wash his clothes and sometimes, I change him.

"He spends the entire day in bed. I feed him and help him do everything. At times, even dressing him when there's no one because I have no choice."

Waiting on God for help

Despite the challenge, Ng'endo hopes to attend college someday and pursue her dreams of becoming a fashion designer.

She revealed her dad wishes for her to be prosperous and stable so that she may have a bright future:

"We are waiting on God. Maybe He will send someone to come and help us."

