The University of Cape Town has given an honorary doctorate to excellency ǂXuu Katrina Esau

Affectionately known as Ouma Katrina, she is the last remaining fluent speaker of the critically endangered N|uu language

UCT has described her as one of South Africa's living legends who have contributed significantly to the country's history

Ouma Katrina Esau gets an honorary doctorate from the University of Cape Town. Images: University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town has honoured Ouma Katrina Esau for preserving the N|uu language.

N|uu, an archaic Tuu family San language, resurfaced in the Northern Cape in the late 1990s when persons who could speak it effectively were urged to contribute to its survival and resuscitation.

The only person in the group of 20 who speaks the language is Ouma Katrina, the last survivor of her family.

Ouma Katrina made it her mission to preserve her mother tongue

As part of her life's effort to keep the language for future generations, she teaches young people from her community in the Northern Cape.

When the 90-year-old was honoured at the ceremony, she was overcome with emotions during her speech.

She said:

“Who would have thought that a woman who never saw the inside of a school, who looked after sheep and cleaned kitchens on her hands and knees, would be here today?”

After 25 years of work, a dictionary of the language has been released

The occasion released the N|uu language dictionary that Ouma Katrina was instrumental in helping to create.

The dictionary has been described as a valuable asset to academic resources and would help preserve parts of South Africa's important history.

The sports, arts and culture department has also been instrumental in making this initiative a reality.

