Two best friends have inspired people worldwide after losing a combined total of 198 kgs between themselves

The pairs impressive transformation has gone viral on social media thanks to their inspiring before-and-after photos

Netizens congratulated the women on such a radical transformation and asked how they were able to stay motivated

Best friends go on a weight loss journey losing almost 200 kgs between them. Images:@revangevanessa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The two best friends had struggled with their weight for years and had tried various diets and exercise plans without success. They both decided to make a lifestyle change for their health.

Best friend's radical transformation leaves people speechless

TikTok user @revangevanessa shared the before and after photos of herself and her best friend. The pair decided to embark on their weight loss journey together, and they were able to motivate each other and stay committed to their goals.

Watch the video below:

Best friend's weight loss journey inspires others to choose a healthier lifestyle

The pair's hard work paid off, and the results are evident in their remarkable before-and-after photos. The friends have since become a source of inspiration for others looking to make a positive change in their lives. Their viral images have sparked a conversation about the importance of having a support system when embarking on a weight loss journey.

Here are some of the comments:

@e_dizzleee said:

"Suddenly, I want to eat no more."

@mar commented:

"I’m looking for a bestie to do this with me because I can’t be alone."

@Lydia N said:

"You both were pretty before as well. I knew this was going to be good."

@Mellymel43 commented:

"I am 390 right now, and you both give me hope."

@Kat'sWorld said:

"Man, help steer me in the right way cause dieting and exercising is hard."

@IvyMoreno commented:

"Yass queens. I live for these results."

