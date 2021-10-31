Lebo M is the latest celebrity to through his weight behind a political party ahead of the local elections

He endorsed the party because he is exhausted with the high levels of corruption and crime in the country

ActionSA is taking the public protector to court in a bid to have her findings set aside

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Lebo M is the latest celebrity to endorse a political party ahead of the local elections.

He has thrown his weight behind Action SA and has been campaigning for Herman Mashaba's party ahead of the elections.

Lebo M has endorsed Herman Mashaba's political party ahead of the local elections. Photo credit: @Action4SA

Source: Twitter

Lebo M spoke to the Daily Sun and told them that he chose to support Action SA because he believes that Mashaba's party can bring dignity back to South Africa.

He revealed that he is exhausted by the high levels of crime and corruption present in South Africa.

Herman Mashaba has reportedly decided to take the public protector to court in a bid to have her findings set aside according to TimesLIVE.

The public protector's report found that Mashaba's administration allowed for maladministration and excessive irregular expenditure.

The investigation was launched after an anonymous complaint alleged that things were not done correctly under Mashaba.

