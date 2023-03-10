Johannesburg's MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene revealed what it would take to fix the metros road infrastructure in a candid media briefing

Kunene claimed the city needs R37 billion it does not have to fix the metro's pothole-riddled roads

The transport MMC said his department would approach the National treasury for more money to address the deteriorating infrastructure

JOHANNESBURG -The City of Johannesburg MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene got real about what is needed to fix the roads in the metro.

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene claims it will cost R37 million to fix the roads in the City of Johannesburg. Image: Guillem SARTORIO/ Getty Images & @Kenny_T_Kunene/Twitter

Kunene revealed that fixing the metro's pothole-riddled roads has a hefty R37 billion price tag.

Kununene was addressing the media at a briefing on Thursday, 9 March, when he gave insight into the state of transport in Johannesburg and was very candid about the challenges facing the metro.

Kenny Kunene claims City of Joburg doesn't have enough money to fix roads adequately

The transport MMC said that to repair Johannesburg roads adequately, the metro needs R37 billion, SABC News reported.

The problem, Kunene claims, arises from the fact that the previous administration allegedly depleted the funds in the metro's coffers, leaving only R400 million when the treasury expects the city to have R1.3 billion in the bank.

Kenny Kunene details City of Joburg's plan to fix deteriorating roads

Speaking to eNCA after the briefing, Kunene said while his department and the Johannesburg Road Agency were urgently attending to the issue, the problem goes beyond potholes. It includes the entire road infrastructure and its structural indeficiencies.

Kunene said that with the little that his department has, it is fixing potholes by cutting out portions of the roads and resurfacing them rather than merely filling the holes with tar.

The Transport MCC also revealed that they would petition National Treasury for more money.

R37 billion price tag to fix Joburg's roads has South Africans on edge

Citizens questioned how Kunene reached the R37 billion estimate when it far surpasses the metro's budget.

Below are some comments

Msibi Felix praised:

"Kunene must be mayor he’s working he can clean Johannesburg he not talking only he’s doing."

Loyd Njizane

"Only R7 billion in that 37 will be used for roads, the rest will be fixing their lives."

Kuhle Vezi KanoNene quipped:

"The roads will be paved in gold I guess. Mxm."

Coughlan Leonard Clack asked:

"How much of that is going to go into his pocket?"

Patrick Jonga questioned:

"How did he come to such an amount because it's bigger than the budget?"

