Businessman and politician Kenny Kunene said Joburg residents should be grateful he is the transport MMC

Kunene claimed he isn't the first politician to take on an MMC position without experience, Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba did too

The newly appointed MCC didn't instil confidence when he outlined his plans for the City of Johannesburg's transport portfolio

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial businessman and ex-convict Kenny Kunene spoke highly of himself amid backlash over his as a mayoral committee member (MMC) in the City of Johannesburg's council.

Newly appointed Johannesburg MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene said Joburg residents should be grateful after he was sworn into the council. Image: @insightfactor/Twitter

However, the new transport MMC said that Johannesburg residents should be grateful that he is in the position instead of criticising him.

According to Daily Maverick, Kunene said that residents should be happy that he has decided to take on the momentous task of service delivery because others who pretend to be moralists failed the people of Johannesburg.

Kenny Kunene isn't the only politician to take up council positions with no experience, Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba did too

Kunene rubbished the criticisms over his lack of experience as "a nonsensical argument". The transport MMC pointed to other politicians who took up top positions in city councils with little to no track record.

First on Kunene's list was the Democratic Alliance Federal Chairperson Helen Zille, who took up the mayoral position in Cape Town without any council experience.

Kunene also mentioned ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba who was allegedly also thrust into mayor without any experience either.

What are Kenny Kunnene's plans for the transport portfolio in the City of Johannesburg?

Kunene set tongues wagging over comments he made after he was sworn in a transport MCC. When asked what he planned for his transport portfolio Kunene said:

“Look, I don’t even know where the toilet is, I don’t even know where the kitchen is, and I don’t even know if my office has a bar.’’

Though his comments did not instil confidence, the MMC did add that he would consult with coalition partners in the council to draw a comprehensive manifesto so that all Joburg residents can be prioritised, IOL reported.

Kenny Kunene's claim that Joburgers should be grateful divides South Africans

Citizens are in two camps. While some lack confidence in Kenny Kunene's capabilities as transport MCC, others are happy he is in the position.

These are Kunene's supporters:

@Shaun34168658 shared:

"@Kenny_T_Kunene will do a fantastic job, irrespective of his history. I just have a feeling. Let's wait and see."

@marlonnkanyane claimed:

"We are very happy to have him @Kenny_T_Kunene as our MMC."

@KhaileMalome commented:

"A second chance."

Here's what Kunene's critics are saying:

@JohnJon65505560 criticised:

"We do love ourselves, don't we."

@speedtriple11 complained:

"How low can we go as a country .. criminals have finally taken total charge of the country .. and we just accept it"

@HajPaij asked:

"How the hell did we get here as a country."

@marosmola added:

"The criminal mind is still there and he can revert back to criminal acts at any time."

