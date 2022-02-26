Zweli Mkhize for President, Former Health Minister Gets Huge Endorsement

Zweli Mkhize has been given a huge boost in his presidential ambitions following the endorsement of the eThekwini branch

A video taken at an ANC Women's League event that Mkhize was present at revealed that the eThekwini branch supported the former health minister

The eThekwini branch was helpful when former president Jacob Zuma was elected as the president of the ruling party

DURBAN - Zweli Mkhize has just been given a massive boost in his efforts to become the next president of the ANC. The eTheckwini branch, one of the ANC's biggest, has thrown its weight behind the former health minister.

eThekwini region convener Bheki Ntuli revealed that the branch supported Mkhize. The branch's support was useful for former president Jacob Zuma when he was elected.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize's chances at becoming the next ANC president have improved. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Video clips of a gathering which included Mkize have been doing the rounds in which Ntuli pledges the branch's support. It is believed that the video was recorded at an ANC Women's League event.

The branch chair, Mbongi Hlonga endorsed Mkize and said that he is capable of becoming the president of the country and the ANC.

The ANC NEC has not opened its leadership contest but according to TimesLIVE, branches across South Africa are holding meetings.

News24 reported that both Mkhize and Lindiwe Sisulu are making progress in the campaign for top positions within the ANC.

