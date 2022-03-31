South African businessman Malcolm X took to social media to share that he plans to spend half a million to assist Sibongile Mani

Mani was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for spending more than R800 000 NSFAS funds that were accidentally deposited into her account

Since making the pledge, Malcolm X also urged other businessmen to donate money to assist the mother

The ‘people’s blesser’, Malcolm X, has pledged R500 000 to keep NSFAS thief, Sibongile Mani, out of jail.

The businessman took to social media to share that he would assist the Walter Sisulu University student to repay the more than R800 000 she used after R14 million in NSFAS funds were deposited into her account in 2017.

Businessman Malcolm X has offered to assist Sibongile Mani to pay back the R800k NSFAS money that she spent. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Getty

Source: Getty Images

TimesLIVE reported that he said that he would pay back a portion of the money that Mani ‘accidentally’ used and added:

“The payment of this money will lead to her immediate release from prison.”

He also encouraged others to donate money for the payment as well, however this was not an option from the court. According to The South African, Malcolm X has often helped many other residents who find themselves in a tough spot.

South Africans react to the generous offer

@SaniGlenn commented:

“This is just a dumb publicity stunt, so according to Ta Malcolm the money gets paid back and the judge would then dismiss the case that he has already decided and sentenced, haai.”

@TheEthicsArchi1 shared:

“Where did he earn his fortune?”

@missmthembu01 posted:

“I wonder why the law in general always twists everything, a person who doesn't deserve to be found guilty is always found guilty and the other way round. They mistakenly sent her money 1 it's not her fault unless she hacked NSFAS which she didn't.”

@SirSuggestionX said:

“Stop acting like you don't know what it is, if you think she is better in jail than completing her studies and contributing to society, you're a psychopath.”

@tibbydudeza added:

“Nobody sits there and presses OKAY for each payment. It is all automated these days - most likely it was a program error or process error that crept in when the funds were disbursed. The only person to blame here is the one who spent money that clearly did not belong to them.”

NSFAS theft: Sibongile Mani still out on bail of R1 500, legal team prepares to appeal sentence and conviction

Briefly News also reported Sibongile Mani, the former Walter Sisulu University student who was convicted of the theft of over R800 000 of R14 million that was accidentally deposited into her bank account, has not yet started serving her five-year sentence.

Mani's legal team managed to get her bail of R1 500 extended after she was handed down a sentence on Wednesday, 30 March. Her team is expected to appeal the conviction and the sentence she received.

Luxolo Tyali, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, says Mani will stay out on bail until 11 April to allow for the process of her appeal to take place, according to TimesLIVE. Tyali states that the NPA intends to oppose Mani's appeal.

Source: Briefly News