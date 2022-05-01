UK funded research has revealed that Russia is orchestrating a massive disinformation campaign to manipulate public opinion about the war in Ukraine

The troll factory is targeting world leaders, including South African politicians, in an effort to change the narrative about the invastion

The Kremlin maintains that they are carrying out a 'special operation' in Ukraine to disarm and neutralise fascist elements within the country

LONDON - The British Foreign Office has revealed that Russia is using a "troll factory" to spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media platforms.

Research funded by the British government revealed that the Kremlin has launched a massive campaign to manipulate public opinion about the war. The UK did not publish the research which indicates that Russia is attempting to recruit new sympathisers.

Russia maintains that they did not invade Ukraine but instead are carrying out a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and neutralise fascist elements in the country.

The West has accused Russia of an unprovoked invasion of a sovereign nation. Russia is asserting the West has painted Russia in a biased and unfair light and has ignored Russia's concerns over the expansion of NATO and the alleged persecution of Russian speakers in Ukraine according to Reuters.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has hit out at the Russians and said that the West cannot allow Russian trolls to invade social media and spread lies about the war in Ukraine.

The British research alleges that Russia is using Telegram to recruit new supporters who are then used to target critics of the war and the Kremlin. Evidence of the Russian disinformation campaign has been found across eight major social media platforms according to Times Live.

