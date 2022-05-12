Russia has seemingly become the number one target for hackers who are mostly motivated by its invasion of Ukraine

On the social media network Telegram, Ukrainian hackers discuss which institutions and companies to target next

Russia embarked on a colonial war to re-create its empire and has done so by grabbing Ukrainian territory and

A silent war is fought online by Ukrainian hackers against Russian websites by sending an avalanche of traffic requests that render them useless.

A recent survey illustrated Russia topped the list of countries that had passwords and sensitive data found on the open web earlier this year.

Vladimir Putin's Russia is under attack from hackers.

Hackers from Ukraine use the social media network Telegram to interact and figure out which Russian websites it plans to attack, Wired reports.

One such group known as Network Battalion 65 hacked into the servers of a state-owned broadcaster and released two decades' worth of emails amounting to over 900 000, the Washington Post reports.

US student tracking Russian oligarchs’ jets is the same who posted Elon Musk’s whereabouts on Twitter

Russian oligarchs are among the world's richest people, however, a 19-year-old US student is exposing the locations and flight times of their whereabouts using a public aircraft tracker, Briefly News reports.

James Sweeney from Florida has a Twitter account called Russian Oligarch Jets with close to 250 000 followers and targets Russian billionaire businessmen who are under scrutiny because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The college student is monitoring the jets of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the country's richest men such as Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich whose jets and helicopters have been spotted in Moscow, Baku, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Dubai.

A further Russian billionaire on Sweeney's radar is Vladimir Potanin, who according to Deutsche Welle is the 10th richest person in the world. Another billionaire's jet being tracked is Alisher Usmanov, the Uzbekistan-born businessman who has a net worth of $17,5 billion and has close links to Putin.

