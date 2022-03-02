A United States student who shot to fame after tracking Elon Musk's private jet and posted it on Twitter has set his sights on Russian oligarchs

The teenager rejected Musk's $5, 000 (R76 000) offer to delete a Twitter account monitoring his private jet turned down another offer pf a Tesla Model 3 car subscription for three years

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old student from Florida, has turned his attention to the flight paths of several of Russia's elite including Chelsea football club owner and billionaire oligarch Roman Abramovich and the 10th richest person in the world Vladimir Potanin

Sweeney created a dedicated Twitter account, called Russian Oligarch Jets, that uses public-accessible aircraft trackers and posts updates including their locations and flight times

Russian oligarchs are among the world's richest people, however, a 19-year-old US student is exposing the locations and flight times of their whereabouts using a public aircraft tracker.

James Sweeney from Florida has a Twitter account called Russian Oligarch Jets with close to 250 000 followers and targets Russian billionaire businessmen who are under scrutiny because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

James Sweeney, centre, has been tracking the locations of the world's elites private jets. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sweeney caught the attention of the world's richest man Elon Musk after the teenager posted updates of the Tesla owner's private jet location on Twitter, DeseretNews reports.

Now the college student is monitoring the jets of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the country's richest men such as Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich whose jets and helicopters has been spotted in Moscow, Baku, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Dubai, the Guardian reports.

Another Russian billionaire on Sweeney's radar is Vladimir Potanin, who according to Deutsche Welle is the 10th richest person in the world.

Another billionaire's jet being tracked is Alisher Usmanov, the Uzbekistan-born businessman has a net worth of $17,5 billion and has close links to Putin, according to the Daily Mail.

