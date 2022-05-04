South Africa's affordable airline, FlySafair, has kicked off its R8 sale and 30 000 tickets are up for grabs

FlySafair’s website has been upgraded for it to handle the high volume of traffic expected due to the sale

Shoppers are required to have patience as the website has a “waiting room” that selects people at random

JOHANNESBURG - FlySafair’s annual mega-sale took flight from 9 am this morning and travel enthusiasts could find themselves bagging tickets for just R8. The low-cost airline is offering 30 000 tickets through the company’s website.

The huge sale kicked off in 2015 when the airline sold tickets for R1 each; in 2018, tickets could be purchased for R4; and the year after, tickets were priced at R5.

FlySafair has launched its R8 ticket sale and caused a frenzy online. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The incredible sale has caused a frenzy online. FlySafair’s website has been known to not handle the high volumes of traffic. Speaking to Business Insider South Africa, FlySafair's Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon said the company has learnt from its previous mistakes and has “beefed up” its website’s capacity.

Towards the end of April, the airline started marketing its "priority pass", which allows three fortunate people to skip the virtual queue. Regular shoppers will require patience as the website has a “waiting room” which selects people at random to enter the booking platform. The R8 flights are available to certain domestic destinations until the end of October this year.

Taking to social media, the airline tweeted:

“The R8 seats are on selected flights only, so you'll need to shop carefully to get R8 seats in both directions. R8 flights exclude extras like checked luggage - that will need to be purchased separately.”

Social media reacts to the insane sale

South Africans are delighted to join in on the virtual sale and took to social media to share their excitement:

@ivykemp said:

“It’s also my birthday tomorrow, so it’s definitely going to be nuts!”

@NaidooDeidre commented:

“It’s my little boy’s dream to be on a plane. Fingers crossed to make his dream come true.”

@Glow_glou wrote:

“Crossing fingers...”

@thabang_tm56 added:

“Can long-distance couples please get priority passes?”

