Veteran journalist and Carte Blanche host Derek Watts has been hospitalised after collapsing two weeks ago

Watts explained that he was in Hoedspruit when his health took a turn for the worst, and he was transferred to Milpark Hospital for treatment

South Africans and celebrities such as Robert Marawa have wished Watts a speedy recovery

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have taken to social media to send well wishes to veteran journalist and Carte Blanche host Derek Watts.

Veteran Carte Blanche journalist Derek Watts recently announced that he was hospitalised at Milpark Hospital after collapsing in Hoedspriut. Images: @DerekWatts

Source: Twitter

Carte Blanche host rushed to hospital after a suspected stroke

Watts posted a picture of himself on Twitter with a caption detailing that he was rushed to the hospital 14 days ago after collapsing in Hoedspruit.

The veteran journalist added that he was transferred to Milpark hospital, where he was diagnosed with serve sepsis which destroyed his body. Watts said that he is now learning how to walk again.

However, he assured fans that he would return to their screens as soon as possible.

In another post, Watts indicated that he was discharged from the hospital and can now walk short distances without support.

According to The Citizen, Watts has been with Carte Blanche since the show's debut in 1988. Watts is also a household name and has won numerous awards for his work on the investigative journalism TV show.

South Africans wish Carte Blanche host Derek Watts a speedy recovery

Heading online, South Africans and celebrities wished the veteran journalist a speedy recovery as he learns to walk again.

@KatyKatopodis said:

"Sorry to hear about your scary ordeal. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Derek x"

@LeanneManas said:

"Sending you lots of love and healing blessings Derek! Get well soon! A very scary experience "

@abelmike said:

"Get well soon Derek. So sorry to read of this dreadful ordeal. Glad you are on the mend "

@Devi_HQ said:

"Sending you lots of happy thoughts buddy! Knowing you... you'll be back on your feet soon. You've totally got this!

@EmmaSadleir said:

"Goodness me how frightening. Thinking of you darling Derek and wishing you a very speedy recovery "

@RiebvJanbeeck said:

"The impact of trying to report on all the crime and corruption in SA. Take it easy and get well soon legend."

@4MinorityInRSA said:

"Get well soon Derek but please don't be in a hurry to get back to work. Look after yourself first."

