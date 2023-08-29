A Limpopo man has been handed a life sentence for the brutal murder of the mother of his child

The 6-year-old's testimony helped paint a startling picture of the abusive household she was forced to grow up in

The minor told the court that the man was no longer her father because he murdered her mother

LIMPOPO - A brave little girl's testimony helped land her murderous father a life sentence for the murder of her mother.

The 6-year-old detailed how Ronny Maredi stole her mother's life and painted a harrowing picture of the abuse they endured in the Polokwane High Court.

Man murders girlfriend in front of daughter

The tragic incident occurred in January 2021 when the child was only four. The minor told the court how, in the early morning hours, Maredi assaulted her mother, Ellaine Thato Madihlaba and herself with an unknown object, TimesLIVE reported.

The man beat the deceased several times and bludgeoned her to death.

The child added that Maredi was no longer her father because he killed her mother, the Linpopo Prosecuting Authority said.

Uncle testifies against niece's murderer

The couple were allegedly in a long-term relationship that had turned toxic.

The victim's uncle, who lived with the pair, testimony was also crucial to securing the Maredi's sentence. He told the court about how he heard the couple arguing the night of the murder, recalling how he heard his niece asking why Maredi was beating her.

Maredi reportedly asked the uncle to lie to the police about his niece's death, TimesLIVE reported.

