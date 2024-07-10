The community of Newton Village, just outside Paarl, has been urgently advised to evacuate due to three overflowing dams from relentless heavy rains

Residents have expressed mixed reactions, including concern, urgency, and gratitude towards the authorities for their proactive measures

Mayor Stephen Korabie emphasised the immediate need for evacuation to ensure safety amidst the escalating threat

The community of Newton Village, located just outside Paarl, has been urgently advised to evacuate.

The evacuation announcement has sparked reactions from Newton Village residents, reflecting concern, urgency, and gratitude towards the authorities.

Three dams are overflowing due to relentless heavy rains.

Residents fear for their lives

Residents were overwhelmed following the evacuation notice; many stated that while they appreciated the notice coming on time, they were still anxious about leaving their homes.

Resident Jane Smith commented:

"I appreciate the mayor's transparency and efforts to keep us safe. It's scary, but it's better to be cautious. We're packing up and heading to the shelter.

"This is our home, the only home my children have ever known and now having to leave everything behind and evacuate just feels sad."

Michael van der Merwe was apprehensive:

"It's hard to leave home, but we can't take any chances with our children's safety. I hope everyone listens and evacuates."

"The authorities have been doing their best, and it's reassuring to know they are looking out for us. We are evacuating now and hope for the best."

On social media, the community's resilience and solidarity was evident.

@NewtonVillageCommunity tweeted:

"Stay strong, Newton Village! Let's support each other and get through this safely. Thanks to the emergency teams for their hard work."

Meanwhile, some residents voiced their concerns about the evacuation process.

David Roberts posted on Facebook:

"The evacuation notice is necessary, but it's chaotic. More information on where to go and how to get there would be helpful."

Despite the challenges, the overall sentiment emphasises the community's determination to face the situation together.

Mayor emphasised the urgency to evacuate

This critical situation was disclosed in a voice note from Drakenstein Mayor Stephen Korabie, who emphasised the gravity of the problem and the immediate need for residents to seek safety.

Authorities have been vigilantly monitoring the dam levels since late Tuesday night, striving to mitigate the potential dangers as the second cold front lands.

Efforts included clearing canals to manage the excess water.

According to EWN, Korabie reassured the public that the structural integrity of the dam walls remains intact. Despite the immense influx of water into Newton Village, they have controlled the situation thus far.

However, the threat has escalated significantly with Thursday's forecasted level-eight rainstorm.

Mayor Korabie stressed the importance of evacuation, highlighting the unpredictability and potential severity of the situation.

"We don't want a situation where people stay in their homes and hope nothing happens and then the worst happens. It's better to have a bit of inconvenience now than to have sorrow tomorrow."

Authorities remain on high alert

Emergency services and local authorities are on high alert, coordinating efforts to assist residents in evacuation.

Temporary shelters have been set up to accommodate those displaced by the floods, ensuring they have access to essential services and support during this challenging time.

Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and heed the warnings issued by local authorities.

