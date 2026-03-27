The Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya, has made a decision regarding Councillor Kholofelo Morodi

Morodi, the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate and Shared Services, was implicated in Madlanga Commission testimony

The ActionSA member was afforded the chance to provide a written response about Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's evidence against her

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Dr Nasiphi Moya removed Councillor Kholofelo Morodi as the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate and Shared Services. Image: @nasiphim/ @Patriot_S_A

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Dr Nasiphi Moya has officially removed Councillor Kholofelo Morodi as the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate and Shared Services.

The Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane made the decision on 27 March 2026 after Morodi’s name surfaced during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Morodi’s name surfaced during the testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, whose WhatsApp chats showed that Morodi was sharing Tswhane tender documents with him. He did not clarify why.

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Why was Morodi removed as MMC?

The mayor made the decision after a formal process was held, in which Morodi was provided with the chance to submit a written response to the allegations. Dr Moya confirmed that she received the response but was not satisfied with it.

“I have carefully considered her response together with the information available to me, including relevant communication records submitted to the Commission.

“Based on this assessment, I am not satisfied that the concerns raised have been adequately addressed,” she said.

She added that the material before her reflected a pattern of engagement and conduct over an extended period of time, and included an inappropriate relationship between Morodi and Sergeant Nkosi.

She stated that this raised serious concerns regarding the handling of information and adherence to the standards expected of members of the executive.

Source: Briefly News