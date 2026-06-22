A 4-year-old South African boy known as Andile the Calculator has gone viral after showcasing maths skills that have left social media users stunned

The preschooler recently appeared alongside his father on television, where viewers got a glimpse of the remarkable talent that first caught his dad's attention earlier this year

But maths isn't the youngster's only impressive ability, and his father's dreams for his future have inspired many South Africans

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4-year-old maths whizz Andile Mbamo. Images: @andile54354/ TikTok and @Newzroom405/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - A four-year-old maths prodigy from South Africa has captured the hearts of thousands online after showcasing his extraordinary ability to solve complex calculations in seconds.

Andile Mbambo, affectionately known as Andile the Calculator, recently appeared with his father, Xolani Mbambo, on Newzroom Afrika, where viewers were left amazed by his remarkable talent. The interview, which aired on 21 June 2026, has since gone viral on social media, attracting more than 14,000 likes and millions of views.

During the interview and in several clips shared online, Xolani challenges his son with difficult mathematical questions. Despite his young age, Andile confidently works through the calculations, often arriving at the correct answer within moments.

One TikTok video that has been widely shared shows Xolani asking the youngster to multiply 111 by 111. Without hesitation, Andile responds with the correct answer: 12,321, leaving viewers stunned.

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See video from Newzroom Afrika here:

Dad discovered Andile's gift by accident

Speaking about how he first noticed his son's extraordinary abilities, Xolani explained that the discovery happened earlier this year while he was helping Andile's older brother with maths homework.

He said he noticed that whenever he asked questions, it was the toddler who answered first.

The proud father said he was surprised by how quickly the youngster grasped new mathematical ideas and retained what he had learned.

Maths is not Andile's only talent

While maths is clearly Andile's strongest subject, it is not the only area in which he shines. The gifted youngster has also developed an impressive knowledge of geography. According to his father, he can name all nine South African provinces at the drop of a hat, further highlighting his exceptional memory and learning ability.

Beyond Andile's mathematical brilliance, many social media users have been touched by the heartwarming bond between father and son.

Xolani said he hopes to continue supporting Andile's growth and dreams of one day seeing his son become a scientist.

US toddler stuns with maths skills

In similar news, a young man by the name of Jayden is a little math whiz at the age of just four. A video showing him solving a basic algebraic equation with ease has gone viral. His mother recorded and uploaded a clip to his Instagram page that showed him working out an equation where he solved for ‘a’. Jayden did not hesitate on any of the steps and swiftly worked out that ‘a’ equaled three.

A child doing complicated maths.Image:Connect Images

Source: Getty Images

Young SA maths sensation wows Mzansi

Previously, Briefly News reported on another young South African maths sensation, Baby Dev (@devanlovesnumbers), who impressed social media users with his remarkable numerical abilities at just two years old. A viral TikTok video showed the toddler confidently solving multiplication and division problems with speed and accuracy, leaving many viewers astonished. Experts say child prodigies often display exceptional learning abilities, strong memory retention and advanced problem-solving skills from an early age, allowing them to master concepts far beyond their years.

Source: Briefly News