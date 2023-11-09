South African toddler Baby Dev has amazed netizens with his exceptional mathematics skills at the tender age of two

In a viral TikTok video, Baby Dev is seen effortlessly solving various math equations of multiplication and division

The video has garnered praise from many, with some calling Baby Dev a baby genius and a prodigy

Mzansi toddler Baby Dev (@devanlovesnumbers) may just be South Africa's latest child prodigy after amazing netizens with his mathematics skills at the tender age of two.

Maths is one of those subjects that many people tend to find complex due to abstract concepts and other factors. But not for Baby Dev.

A video shared on TikTok shows the little boy solving various math equations of multiplication and division, which he solves with ease and accuracy.

"My 2 years old genius❤️" the post was captioned.

Watch the baby math wizz in action:

Mzansi shows Baby Dev love online

Child prodigies have a unique ability to learn quickly and deeply and may also have exceptional memory and problem-solving skills. They may also be highly motivated and driven and have a strong sense of purpose and direction.

Many netizens were impressed by the little boy's skills and praised him as a "baby genius" in the comments section.

wanjiprivate wrote:

"Mathing before languaging is crazzzyy ."

Lizjoe23 replied:

"Protect this child at all costs."

thiscouldbeanyone said:

"Meanwhile my four year old can’t remember what comes after 12."

MariaStar said:

"And I’m over here still using my fingers at 36 years old‍."

perfect_parisresponded:

"He learned to do the maths before he could even say the number perfectly, that's genius."

