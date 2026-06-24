BOSA reaffirms commitment to community work after the tragic death of candidate Leon Ngcikwe

Deputy President Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster emphasises standing against violence in the upcoming elections

Family and BOSA officials vow to honour Ngcikwe's legacy amidst rising political violence

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Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster mourned the killing of BOSA member Leon Ngcikwe. Image: @BuildOneSA

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG— The Deputy President of Build One South Africa (BOSA), Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, said the party remains resolute in its commitment to continuing the vital community work of slain candidate Leon Ngcikwe. She spoke after the Western Cape Violent Crimes Unit was tasked with investigating multiple targeted killings of local government candidates during the voter registration weekend.

According to a statement BOSA posted on its @BuildOneSA X account, Ngcikwe was gunned down in Gugulethu on Saturday evening as the first registration day concluded, while a 21-year-old passenger sustained severe injuries.

View the statement on X here:

In a separate incident in Dunoon, Democratic Alliance by-election candidate Sinovuyo Dyokwe was also shot dead. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia raised urgent concerns regarding these fatal incidents, warning that the heightened risk of further killings requires specific law enforcement attention in the run-up to the democratic elections later this year.

BOSA vows to honour slain candidate's legacy

Hlazo-Webster said that her party would not be intimidated by the violence. She said that Ngcikwe was a dedicated community builder who served tirelessly in his local neighbourhood watch. The BOSA deputy leader said that the party is determined to stand firmly against violence and build safer, stronger, and more successful communities for all Cape Town residents.

Family spokesperson Joyce Ngcikwe added that the family is still trying to cope with the brutal loss of a hands-on father, but BOSA officials emphasised that they are dedicated to honouring his legacy by pushing forward with their election campaign.

Mmusi Maimane questions Cyril Ramaphosa over Wicknell Chivayo video

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding transparency over video footage showing him with controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo. Maimane questioned whether the interaction was official or private, noting it contradicts previous Presidency statements denying a relationship with Chivayo.

Source: Briefly News