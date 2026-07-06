Metropolitan addresses R6 billion lost to policy cancellations with innovative coverage for informal earners

New mobile-driven insurance model offers flexible payments for low-income families through WhatsApp

Clients can earn zero-cost coverage extensions by inviting others into the network

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Metropolitan is looking out for informal traders. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA— The staggering R6 billion lost annually to cancelled policies has prompted Metropolitan to overhaul how informal earners protect their families.

According to Business Explainer, approximately 11.9 million citizens populate the cash-strapped foundation market, a vulnerable segment heavily impacted by rigid debit orders and fluctuating monthly incomes. Peter Tshiguvho, CEO of Metropolitan, introduced a flexible alternative tailored for street vendors, seasonal labourers, and domestic staff.

Notably, youth under 40 comprise nearly forty per cent of this excluded demographic. Tshiguvho criticised legacy insurance structures for demanding strict payment schedules, stating that fixed financial commitments fail to align with the erratic cash flow defining the day-to-day survival of ordinary working households.

Metropolitan disrupts standard funeral coverage

Tshiguvho stated that the mobile-driven strategy directly combats systemic financial marginalisation. He explained that individuals initiate protection using an initial R200 instalment, managing subsequent top-ups directly through WhatsApp. The executive noted that conventional corporate frameworks penalise poverty by wiping out years of hard-earned savings during times of hardship. Metropolitan remains dedicated to economic integration, granting permanent, lifetime coverage to any household accumulating R1 500 in deposits during its initial year.

Furthermore, premium payments are integrated into neighbourhood retail networks, including Boxer, Checkers, and Spar outlets. Tshiguvho concluded that low-income households actively seek secure future planning but require realistic commercial tools, incorporating an innovative incentive structure where clients secure zero-cost coverage extensions by introducing new participants to the network.

New grocery store challenges retail prices

In a related article, Briefly News reported about the recent launch of a new online grocery store, Still Good, in South Africa, which has already saved shoppers nearly R4,000,000 in just six months. The platform offers discounted near-expiry products, allowing customers in wealthier suburbs to access affordable groceries without compromising on quality.

This innovative solution addresses the troubling statistic that roughly 10% of food in retail is wasted daily, as observed by Still Good CEO Steffen Burrows. By repurposing surplus stock into affordable options, the company not only supports shoppers but also contributes to reducing food waste in the community.

Source: Briefly News