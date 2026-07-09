Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba delivered on a promise made to the mother of the conjoined twins, handing over a newly built house in Lulekani

The mother had been living with her five children at her own mother's home before the provincial government stepped in after a social development report flagged the family's urgent need

The house was built through a partnership between the Limpopo government, Risima Housing and Limpopo Coghsta Official, completed by July 2026

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Phophi Ramathuba said the government kept its promise to build the mother of the conjoined twins a house. Image: Office of the Limpopo Premier

Source: Facebook

LIMPOPO — A mother of five children, including the recently separated conjoined twins whose surgery captured global attention, has received her first home after years of living in overcrowded conditions at her mother's house in Lulekani, Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba officially handed over the newly constructed house on 8 July 2026, making good on a commitment she made during a hospital visit to the twins' mother at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital on the outskirts of Polokwane.

A promise rooted in a social development report

The pledge to build the family a home came after a report from the Limpopo Department of Social Development identified the family's circumstances as an urgent case requiring intervention. With the mother already carrying the weight of caring for children with complex medical needs, the provincial government determined that securing adequate housing was a priority.

To get the house completed by July 2026, the Limpopo provincial government brought together Risima Housing and Limpopo Coghsta in a coordinated partnership. The three-bedroom structure built for the family of three children marks the first time the mother has had a home of her own.

The conjoined twins at the centre of the story were successfully separated in an operation conducted in Limpopo earlier this year, a procedure that drew widespread international coverage and placed the family firmly in the public eye.

Online community reactions

The handover drew mixed but largely positive responses from members of the public following the announcement on the Office of the Limpopo Premier's official Facebook page.

Hendrik Noni wrote:

"I like election seasons, just that it is too short. All the promises made are kept. How I wish the speed at which she ran this project could be utilised to benefit all who have been on the housing list for over 20 years. Re lebogela family."

Tshepo Sestanious Mmotla commented:

"RDP houses should be built this way from now on for our people."

Aaron Gabriel added:

"Thank you very much for the work done. Kindly include the costs of the house in future for good transparency."

See the official handover announcement from Ramathuba:

Phophi Ramathuba warns women leaders

In a related article, Briefly News reported on details about Limpopo Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba's stark warning to women in leadership positions regarding the potential dangers of romantic relationships with younger partners, commonly referred to as "Ben 10s."

Her candid remarks during a recent event have sparked significant conversation across South Africa as she addresses the influence these relationships can have on women's careers and decision-making.

Source: Briefly News