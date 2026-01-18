Kaizer Chiefs have approved loan moves for two of their highly rated academy graduates, Manqoba “Pelembe” Ozoemena and Ofentse “Flash” Kgosana, with both players set to spend the rest of the campaign at Motsepe Foundation Championship contenders Casric Stars.

The duo, regarded as among the brightest products of the Naturena-based club’s DStv Diski Challenge programme, link up with a Casric Stars side that has built a reputation as a consistent promotion hopeful. The Mpumalanga outfit currently occupy second place on the Motsepe Foundation standings, sitting on 25 points after 14 matches, just two adrift of table-toppers Milford United.

Ozoemena, a 21-year-old utility midfielder from White City in Soweto, has been tipped for a breakthrough for some time. His profile was further enhanced during the senior team’s pre-season camp in Turkey, where he impressed then head coach Nasreddine Nabi with his composure and football intelligence.

Nabi, who steered the Glamour Boys to Nedbank Cup success, was particularly drawn to Ozoemena’s tactical flexibility. Comfortable as an attacking midfielder, wide forward, or wing-back in a 3-5-2 setup, he is expected to bring added creativity and balance to Casric Stars’ attacking options.

Although Chiefs previously explored a loan spell for him last season, the club chose to retain him at Naturena to closely track his development. After excelling at DDC level, the belief now is that he has the physical resilience and tactical maturity to cope with the challenges of the country’s fiercely competitive second division.

Source: Briefly News