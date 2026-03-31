Hugo Broos, head coach of Bafana Bafana, admitted that the 2–1 loss to Panama national football team revealed aspects he had not previously identified within his squad.

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The defeat marked Broos’ first home loss in five years in charge, as South Africa were caught off guard by the Central American side, who sit 20 places higher in the global rankings.

At a packed Cape Town Stadium, a spectacular goal from Mbekezile Mbokazi proved insufficient. José Córdoba and Jiovany Ramos struck before and after his effort, with Panama asserting clear dominance in physical contests during the second half.

Reflecting after the match in an interview with SABC Sport, Broos noted that his side created three clear opportunities in a strong first-half showing but failed to convert them—something he described as decisive in a match of that nature. He added that Panama’s superior strength and pace after the break disrupted South Africa’s rhythm, preventing them from executing their usual style.

Broos reiterated that the fixtures were intended as a benchmark against unfamiliar opposition, highlighting the value of testing his team against different footballing styles from other regions. While acknowledging shortcomings in his team’s performance, he credited Panama for capitalising effectively.

The coach rotated his lineup, handing starts to Mbekezile Mbokazi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Jayden Adams, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane in place of Khulumani Ndamane, Themba Zwane, Sphephelo Sithole, and Oswin Appollis following the 1–1 draw in Durban.

He explained that squad rotation was deliberate, aimed at evaluating different players and experimenting with positional adjustments. According to Broos, the match provided valuable insight, even if it complicates future selection decisions.

He further stressed that observing players at international level offers a clearer assessment than club performances alone, noting that the two fixtures have given him meaningful data to guide upcoming squad decisions.

Source: Briefly News