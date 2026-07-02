A video of Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane interacting warmly with a woman has sent social media into a frenzy as fans try to identify her

The mystery woman's resemblance to Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu has sparked intense speculation about the nature of their connection

While some fans are certain it is the international star, others are questioning the identity, pointing to the actress's known privacy

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Mystery woman in Themba Zwane's viral video has fans asking whether she is Thuso Mbedu. Image: mshishi18, thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

A viral video showing Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane greeting a mystery woman has set social media abuzz, with many users trying to identify her. Some have claimed the woman is Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu, while others remain unconvinced.

The footage, shared on X by user Khelina on 30 June 2026, quickly gained traction as fans debated the woman's identity and the nature of the interaction.

Social media speculates over mystery woman's identity

The footage, shared by user @khelinamtn on X, shows the Bafana Bafana star in a comfortable and friendly interaction with the unidentified woman. The post quickly gained traction, with many users immediately jumping to the conclusion that the woman is the internationally acclaimed actress Thuso Mbedu.

Khelina captioned the post:

"Thuso Mbedu and Themba Zwane."

The post prompted a flood of reactions, with some users accepting the identification at face value while others questioned it.

One X user, @Makhu_t, commented:

"Why she running to the broer like that's her mans or something."

The account that shared the video, @khelinaMTN, later replied:

"They use to date."

However, those comments remain social media claims that Briefly News has not independently verified. Other users focused on the possibility that the woman could be Mbedu.

@Cyamthanda_ wrote:

"I absolutely adore @ThusoMbedu she's such a girlie girl,everything nje is so cutesie her excitement her demeanor aargh."

While the post has fuelled widespread discussion, neither Zwane nor Mbedu has publicly commented on the video at the time of publication.

A viral video of Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane with a mystery woman has fans asking if it is Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu. Image: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu previously shut down dating rumours

The latest speculation also follows Mbedu's public response to unrelated dating rumours involving broadcaster DJ Sbu. The Hollywood actress quickly dismissed the claims after they spread on social media, making it clear she was unhappy with speculation surrounding her private life.

The Woman King star had to issue a stern response to claims that she was in a relationship with broadcaster DJ Sbu. Mbedu famously responded to the claims with "Unyoko loyo," a classic Zulu insult.

She followed up by saying:

"There are definitely more relevant people to start rumours about, I promise."

While the viral video has linked Themba Zwane and Thuso Mbedu in online discussions, the identity of the mystery woman has not been independently verified. Until more information emerges or those involved comment publicly, the speculation surrounding the viral clip is likely to continue on social media.

Thuso Mbedu's national shutdown message sparks debate

Briefly News also reported that Thuso Mbedu found herself trending after sharing a message ahead of the nationwide protests organised by the March and March Movement.

The Hollywood actress urged demonstrators to stay safe, but her post quickly divided opinion, with some praising her while others criticised her stance.

Source: Briefly News