Mbali’s playful " The Polygamist" caption and Sdumo Mtshali resemblance left users confused

Users debated if it was Sdumo or a lookalike, with some suspecting AI

Humour, timing, and resemblance turned the post into a viral online frenzy

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The moment that had mzansi doing double takes online.

Source: Instagram

A social media post by real estate agent Mbali Molemane has sparked a wave of confusion, laughter, and debate online after users couldn’t agree on what they were actually looking at, a real family moment, a lookalike situation, or possibly even AI.

Molemane shared a post on Instagram showing what appeared to be a celebratory photo after closing a property deal. The image featured Mbali, her baby, and her partner, marking a special family moment while holding up keys. She captioned the post with a playful reference to The Polygamist.

"Bakwa Gomora just got another property🏡😂 @sdumo mtshali"

What really sent the internet into a frenzy however, was how much the gentleman in the photo looked like Jonasi from The Polygamist, played by Sdumo Mtshali. Adding to the confusion, Mbali also tagged Sdumo in the post which immediately split opinions across social media.

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A post that blurred reality and confusion

The image itself shows a warm family moment, but it quickly became a talking point for all the funny reasons.

Some users believe this is simply a real family photo of Mbali, her partner with their child. Others, however, insist the man in the photo is not Sdumo Mtshali at all, but just someone who strongly resembles him. The resemblance was so striking that it immediately pulled people into comparison mode with his well-known character Jonasi from The Polygamist.

@ddiva_diva asked:

"Ehhh, jonasi is that you?"

@isaachaze.za said:

"Is that jonasi😭"

@imjust_gorgeous joked:

"😭 I can’t unsee his character"

“Is that Sdumo?” the internet splits opinions

Same outfit, same look: Social media users are confused.

Source: Instagram

As the post circulated, the comments section turned into a mix of certainty and confusion. Some users were convinced it was actually Sdumo Mtshali in the picture, especially after seeing the tag on the post. Others pointed out that it could be Mtshali himself, noting that he was seen wearing the same outfit in a recent Instagram post.

Others pushed back, saying it was clearly a lookalike and people were overthinking it. A separate group even suggested the image could be AI- generated

@hood_princess.co.za commented:

"That’s not him but I love the picture ❤️"

@gontsee.__ said:

"I had to zoom in just to ensure that it’s not Jonasi😭😂. Congratulations 🙂💐✨!!"

@_sedi_yiing commented:

"I can't believe everyone that's in the comments saying it's "him"😭, I love your humor"

@theeboipeloselome added:

"Jokes aside, ya’ll look like Joyce and Jonas 😂"

See more hilarious comments in the Instagram post below:

A viral moment built on uncertainty

What made the post go viral wasn’t just the resemblance, but the uncertainty around it. Between the tagging, the strong likeness, and the playful caption, users were left with competing interpretations of the same image. For now, there’s no clear consensus online only three camps, those who believe it’s Sdumo Mtshali, those who say it’s a lookalike, and those convinced AI might be involved. Either way, Mbali Molemane's post has unintentionally created one of the most talked-about social media moments.

Sdumo Mtshali Opens Up About Jonasi Role

Sdumo Mtshali has shared insights into his portrayal of Jonasi Gomora in Netflix’s The Polygamist, explaining that he was drawn to the role because of its emotional depth and complexity. He said the character immediately intrigued him after reading the script, describing Jonasi as layered and challenging, which made the role exciting from an artistic point of view. Mtshali also reflected on how intense and controversial the character is, noting that Jonasi’s actions in the series spark difficult conversations about relationships, power, and consequences, which has contributed to the show’s widespread buzz and strong reactions from viewers.

Source: Briefly News