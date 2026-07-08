Shalulile has spoken about the major career decision that brought his trophy-laden six-year spell at Mamelodi Sundowns to an end

The Namibian striker scored an impressive 107 goals in 228 appearances for Sundowns, winning nine major trophies, including five league titles

Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC are reportedly leading the race for his signature as interest grows in the decorated striker

Peter Shalulile has opened up on his Mamelodi Sundowns exit. Image: Abeer Ahmed/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Peter Shalulile has finally opened up on why he chose to leave Mamelodi Sundowns after six successful years at Chloorkop. The Namibian striker explained that he personally asked for an opportunity to showcase his talent elsewhere after discussing his future with his agent.

Sundowns confirmed Shalulile's departure after his contract ended. The 32-year-old leaves the Brazilians after scoring 107 goals in 228 appearances across all competitions and winning nine major trophies.

Peter Shalulile Explains Why He Chose to Leave Sundowns

Speaking to Sundowns' media, Shalulile reflected on the difficult periods he experienced despite his remarkable success with the club.

"It was all about the hard work. There was a time where injuries came but more important where there was no goals, when it was dry. It was the time where I needed to dig deep within myself," Shalulile said as quoted by KickOff.

The Namibia captain explained that he remained committed to improving his game even during periods when goals were difficult to come by.

He said that despite struggling to find the back of the net, he continued to report to the gym and put extra effort into his finishing drills as he worked through the difficult spell.

Shalulile then detailed the conversation with his agent that preceded his request to leave Sundowns.

"I decided when I spoke to my agent that the best thing for me to do is to ask the club, the president, to give me an opportunity to showcase my talent somewhere else," he stated.

Shalulile Sends Message to Mamelodi Sundowns Supporters

The former Highlands Park striker also thanked Sundowns supporters for the backing he received during his six-year stay.

"Thank you to the supporters, they have been amazing people, they kept on singing, giving us energy. Without them, it's tough on the pitch," Shalulile said.

He also expressed his appreciation to the club's leadership and those who played a role in bringing him to Chloorkop.

Shalulile won five consecutive league titles, the Nedbank Cup, MTN8, African Football League and CAF Champions League with Sundowns.

Peter Shalulile has revealed why he decided to leave Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Scottland FC Linked With Peter Shalulile After Sundowns Exit

Shalulile is attracting interest from clubs locally and abroad. Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC are reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have also been linked with the striker. However, no club had officially announced Shalulile's signing as of Wednesday, 8 July 2026.

After six trophy-filled years at Sundowns, Shalulile has now explained the thinking behind his departure. His next destination remains uncertain, but his own words make clear that the striker wanted another opportunity to showcase his talent.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Urged to Target Peter Shalulile

Briefly News also reported that former PSL coach Owen Da Gama urged Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to consider signing Peter Shalulile following his Mamelodi Sundowns exit.

Da Gama made a bold assessment of the 32-year-old Namibian striker's future and explained why he believes Shalulile could be an ideal addition for either Soweto giant.

Source: Briefly News