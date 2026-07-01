Rassie Erasmus to Make South African Rugby History in Springboks’ Clash Against England
Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus is on the verge of another historic achievement as he prepares to match Jake White's record for the most Test matches coached by a South African head coach.
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This weekend's clash will be Erasmus' 54th Test in charge of the national side, bringing him level with White at the top of the Springboks' all-time coaching appearances list.
The milestone adds another chapter to a career that has helped restore South Africa's status as one of the leading nations in world rugby.
A golden era under Erasmus
Since returning as Springbok head coach in 2018, Erasmus has guided the team through one of the most successful periods in its history.
His tenure has delivered back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs, a memorable series win over the British & Irish Lions, and regular appearances among the highest-ranked teams in the world.
Known for his tactical flexibility, careful player management and formidable forward-oriented approach, Erasmus has built a squad capable of competing consistently at the highest level.
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Set to become the outright record holder
Although Erasmus will draw level with White on 54 Tests this weekend, he is expected to take sole ownership of the record in the following fixture against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld.
That match will see him become the Springboks' most-capped head coach, moving ahead of White's long-standing mark.
White established the benchmark during his spell in charge from 2004 to 2007, a successful era that ended with South Africa lifting the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France.
Nearly 20 years later, Erasmus is poised to eclipse that achievement, strengthening his legacy as one of the greatest coaches the Springboks have ever produced.
Coach
Tests
Won
Lost
Drawn
Win %
Rassie Erasmus
53
40
12
1
75.5%
Jake White
54
36
17
1
66.7%
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.