Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus is on the verge of another historic achievement as he prepares to match Jake White's record for the most Test matches coached by a South African head coach.

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This weekend's clash will be Erasmus' 54th Test in charge of the national side, bringing him level with White at the top of the Springboks' all-time coaching appearances list.

The milestone adds another chapter to a career that has helped restore South Africa's status as one of the leading nations in world rugby.

A golden era under Erasmus

Since returning as Springbok head coach in 2018, Erasmus has guided the team through one of the most successful periods in its history.

His tenure has delivered back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs, a memorable series win over the British & Irish Lions, and regular appearances among the highest-ranked teams in the world.

Known for his tactical flexibility, careful player management and formidable forward-oriented approach, Erasmus has built a squad capable of competing consistently at the highest level.

Set to become the outright record holder

Although Erasmus will draw level with White on 54 Tests this weekend, he is expected to take sole ownership of the record in the following fixture against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld.

That match will see him become the Springboks' most-capped head coach, moving ahead of White's long-standing mark.

White established the benchmark during his spell in charge from 2004 to 2007, a successful era that ended with South Africa lifting the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France.

Nearly 20 years later, Erasmus is poised to eclipse that achievement, strengthening his legacy as one of the greatest coaches the Springboks have ever produced.

Coach Tests Won Lost Drawn Win % Rassie Erasmus 53 40 12 1 75.5% Jake White 54 36 17 1 66.7%

Source: Briefly News