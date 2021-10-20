Kashara Reid, a single mother of four, said she is struggling to make ends meet after her baby daddies left her

Reid revealed that when they discovered she was pregnant, every single man left her in the lurch to provide for herself and her kids alone

The mom is now pleading for help to fend for her four kids as she struggles to provide basic necessities for them

A single mom of four named Kashara Reid has revealed that she struggles to provide for her four kids.

Single mom of four Kashara Reid. Photo: Jamaica Gleaner.

Source: UGC

Reid broke down in tears in an interview with The Gleaner as she shared the struggles of trying to make ends meet.

The mom has four children aged eight, six, two and six months. She said that they all have different fathers.

Fathers always disappear when she gets pregnant

The heartbroken mom also said that the fathers all disappeared the minute they discovered that Reid was pregnant.

A teary Reid spoke to Jamaica Gleaner, saying that she was at the end of the rope and could not fend for her kids. The mom works on a farm in the community but says that the pay is meagre and cannot sustain the family.

“I’m in a sticky situation raising the four of them by myself. I try to contact the fathers but I’m only getting a little help now and again,” she said.

Two of her older kids are supposed to be studying online but haven't been able to access the class because she cannot afford a data plan for the phone.

“The life I am giving them is the life I got when I was growing up, and that is not enough. I wish I could do more for my kids. I just can’t do all that I want. At the end of the day, I just have to be strong because the kids need me,” she said.

Source: Briefly.co.za