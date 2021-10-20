Lionel Messi scored a brace for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, October 19, in their win over Leipzig in the Champions League

A fan was spotted with a banner begging Lionel Messi to take his mother and give him his match jersey

Paris Saint-Germain are now topping Group A in the Champions League and they are ahead of Manchester City

Young Paris Saint-Germain fan has stunned football fans around the world after being spotted with a banner at the stadium offering Lionel Messi his mother so as to have his shirt.

Lionel Messi is an adored footballer who has his fans all over the world thanks to his brilliant performances on the football pitch which has given him so much fame.

This incident happened on Tuesday night, October 19, as Lionel Messi scored a brace for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League win over RB Leipzig.

And in the banner the young fan was holding, his mother was also spotted beside him even though there was no confirmation if Lionel Messi gave him the shirt or not.

Fan's reaction

"Leo, give me your shirt. I give you my mum."

