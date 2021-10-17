Top African Star Named Best Player in the World Ahead of Ronaldo and Messi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world at the moment

This comes after the Egyptian scored a wonder goal and provided two assists in Liverpool's emphatic 5-0 win against Watford

The strike was Mohamed Salah's 10th goal of the season as he has scored in Liverpool's last eight games

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world right now according to his manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp made this assertion after the Egyptian star scored yet another sensational goal to help Liverpool destroy Watford 5-0 in Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge at the Vicarage Road stadium, Sky Sports report.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the moment. Image: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

After scoring one of the most memorable goals in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again.

The 29-year-old scored yet another breathtaking goal while setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It was Salah's 10th goal of the season as he has scored in Liverpool's last eight games.

Speaking after the game, Klopp was full of praise for his forward.

He told BT Sport: "His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best."

Chelsea star backed to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier Briefly News reported that former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola has backed Jorginho to win this year's Ballon d'Or award ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jorginho is a clear frontrunner for the award, thanks to his incredible success over the last year where he won the Champions League with Chelsea and the European Championship with Italy.

The Italian midfielder played a central role in the Blues' squad that beat rivals Man City to storm to European glory.

He was also among the standout players during the Euro 2020 as Italy triumphed in the continental showpiece.

Despite being among favourites for the Ballon d'Or, Daily Mail reports he will have to contend with competition from a number of players including teammate N'Golo Kante, Messi, and Robert Lewandowski.

Source: Briefly.co.za