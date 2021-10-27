A young lady has been able to prove that not every social media video showing a person driving is true

With just a phone and a space in the passenger's seat of a car, the lady recorded an impeccable video of herself 'driving' comfortably

A video of a young lady is beginning to make waves on social media after she brought light to some misleading social media stunts that people make for views and likes.

Sitting at the passenger's seat in front of a salon car, the skilled young lady whose name is not disclosed, was able to record a video of herself pretending to be driving a car.

She held one hand out and kept moving it as though it was controlling the steering wheel while the other hand recorded the moment without capturing the wheel itself.

It would have been impossible for many viewers to realize this was a stunt but for the fact that the video was recorded from another handle, revealing the trick.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments gathered by Briefly News from social media users who saw the rather interesting video.

Mikhael Darmoah said:

Mental disorganized casualties in West Africa,so I tink de ministry of health should by all possible means cover de health insurance scheme over it to makes regular check-ups possible to avoid mad people on the streets of Africa today

Lamine Keita mentioned:

Hahahaha Poverty no Good whiles Driving is consider stressful in America is considered luxury life elsewhere

Evans Obeng indicated:

Hmmm!!! People who get jealous about this have their own problems. If you think life has been good and u wanna buy a car and flex that’s your own palava. My time will come too. Hence I always don’t force myself to be you and hence don’t force yourself to be me. That’s my principle period!!!

