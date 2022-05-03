A man met a woman and just knew that she was going to be his wife so he wasted no time in making it happen

Twitter user @PriMenoe shared the sweet story of how she met her husband, revealing that all it took was one meeting and a message

The people of Mzansi were feeling real single and took to the comment section to ask God for a situation like this

When you know, you know. A man knew immediately when he met a woman, that she would be his wife, and he did not let anything stop him. This level of confidence and surety is inspiring.

Other than communication, one of the biggest things that make a successful relationship is two people who are sure of their love for one another.

Twitter user @PriMenoe shared a screenshot of the message her now-husband sent her after they had met on a night out. The message explains how she had given him her card but he had lost it, however, the man made a plan and found her on social media.

Her husband knew that she was the woman he would marry and wasted no time. Before even asking if they could meet up again, he went right in, asking where his uncles can send the cows. LOL, our guy was sure, sure!

“How it started vs how it’s going ”

The people of Mzansi gush over the cute post, wishing they could find such a sure thing

Dating is tough, however, seeing posts like this gives people hope. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all find someone who wanted to marry us the moment we met them? People flooded the comment section with cute messages and some advice on finding “the one”.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Shes_fair said:

“Men don't settle down because of the right woman. They settle down because they are finally ready for it.

“Whichever woman they are dating when they ready is the one they settle down with, not necessarily the best or the prettiest, just the one who happened to be on the spot.”

@lanresonubi said:

“A guy doesn't need a year before he knows if he wanna marry you or not.”

@BonoloMogotsisaid:

“Yaaaaaas . We love men who are intentional.”

@Zandy_352 said:

@Siya_ZAR said:

Valentine's Day has us believing in transcendence: Lady marries man of her dreams, disability means nothing

In other romantic news, Briefly News reported that a young lady, Mayfair, who got married to a physically challenged man said before she met him, she had never met anyone like him.

The lady stated that when they shared about their love life online, people had so many nasty comments like the man must be rich and she is targetting his wealth, Love Don't Judge reports.

Their love has survived for a long time and there is a baby on the way. Winston said even though he expects negative comments, it always feels strange reading them.

