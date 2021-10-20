A young lady, Mayfair, who married a disabled man in 2020 has said that some people who saw their photos had nasty opinions

The lady said before they met as friends, she had never seen anyone with the kind of condition the man is suffering from

With a baby on the way, the couple in a video interview spoke about their love life and how living together has been

A young lady, Mayfair, who got married to a physically challenged man said before she met him, she had never met anyone like him.

The lady stated that when they shared about their love life online, people had so many nasty comments like the man must be rich and she is targetting his wealth, Love Don't Judge reports.

Mayfair said people had nasty comments about her marrying a disable man. Photo source: @theclements

Source: Instagram

They called her names

Their love has survived for a long time and there is a baby on the way. Winston said even though he expects negative comments, it always feels strange reading them.

Mayfair revealed that they were best of friends before they became lovers, revealing that they spent so much time together.

She added that though they got married in August 2020, their wedding photos came out much later. Mayfair talked about how they got much media attention.

Watch their video.

Love doesn't care

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Claudette Rodway said:

"You guys are looking so amazing. God made you special. Blessings to you guys."

Aimee Victoria said:

"What a lovely couple! And their baby is so blessed to have two parents who have a genuine love for each other and want the best for him/her. Also, their home is beautiful! Wish them all the best!"

Nadine Bless said:

"Beautiful couple and you can tell in their eyes how much much they love each other. Truly wish them the best and happy for them."

Stacey Asonye said:

"I love the name Mayfair! They seem very happy together."

Lashonda Sykes said:

"So people who are different are not supposed to ever have love? You rock guys. Love don't care about differences. This is beautiful."

Man lost his leg to an accident

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a 29-year-old young man, Olamide Oseni, whose leg was amputated, spoke in a video interview.

Amid tears, Olamide revealed that life was never rosy for him when he had his two legs intact. It was reported earlier how the man who worked as a security man suffered the big misfortune.

The 29-year-old revealed that he now depends on people so much due to his condition. According to him, his situation always makes his mother and father cry.

