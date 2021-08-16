Young Man, 29, Loses His Leg in an Accident, Still Has Dreams to Be a Pastor

A 29-year-old man, Olamide Oseni, who lost his leg as he was travelling home from work has narrated his ordeal after the accident

The young man said that his parents could not pay his full medical bills so his treatment had to be stopped

Olamide revealed that if he could get an artificial leg, his hope of becoming a minister of God could still be realised

A 29-year-old young man, Olamide Oseni, whose leg was amputated spoke to Briefly News in a video interview.

Amid tears, Olamide revealed that life was never rosy for him when he had his two legs intact. Recall that Briefly News earlier wrote about how the man who worked as a security guard suffered a big misfortune.

The man said that he would love to become a pastor.

My family was devastated

The 29-year-old revealed that he now depends on people so much due to his condition. According to him, his situation always makes his mother and father cry.

Olamide said that a bill of more than R29 000 was incurred at the hospital where the operation took place. Out of that bill, his family was only able to get R8 300 together. He stated that the hospital stopped his treatment at some point because money was not forthcoming.

The man said that he was involved in an accident when he took a bike taxi and they ran i- between a trailer and a car. He revealed he was on his way back from work on the ill-fated day.

"My co-workers helped me"

Olamide revealed that before becoming security guard, he had searched for jobs all around to no avail. The national diploma graduate said that he was only earning a pittance.

When asked if the company he worked for did not do anything, he said that only his co-workers raised money for him. The 29-year-old said that before the accident, he wanted to become a pastor and preach the gospel of Christ.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to his video below:

Ichaba Moses said:

"May God almighty strengthen you and give you the grace to achieve your dreams. I want to urge us to support him in any little way we can. God bless us all and God bless the heart of a giver."

Onyinye Chime said:

"Please be strong, the good Lord will make a way for you and your family to recover all and bounce back in Jesus' name. Amen, you're healed in Jesus' name. Amen and amen."

Walex San said:

"Very sorry brother, keep being strong, this is not the end of the road OK, you will bounce back stronger by God's grace."

Evangelist Raphael Adewole said:

"Help will locate you in Jesus' MIGHTY name. Amen."

Evita Fasusi said:

"It is well. God is with you as a mighty terrible one."

