Proud Wife of Physically Challenged Man Praises Hardworking Husband

A couple are living their lives despite the challenges being physically disabled poses to them on a daily basis

Nurudeen Oseni, the husband, said that his soap selling business is enough for him to feed his family

On the other hand, his wife, Kudirat, praised her husband, saying that he has always worked hard to take care of her needs

A young physically challenged couple has spoken about their situation as a couple. The wife, Kudirat Nurudeen Oseni, said that people always avoided them, thinking physical disability is contractable.

Speaking with BBC News Yoruba, the husband, Nurudeen Oseni, said he is into liquid soap making. He revealed that even when it is raining heavily, he always goes out to make ends meet.

Oseni said he always makes extra effort because he knows his family has no helper. Kudirat said that when her husband wooed her, she wondered how they would cope, seeing that they are both physically limited. She stated that after three other men disappointed her, she accepted him and resigned to fate.

Kudirat said despite all, she has never for once regretted marrying Oseni. The woman stated that he has been a good provider to her and their kids despite the fact that she is not working.

According to her, if she had married the person who could use his legs, she may not have enjoyed marriage as much as she is doing now.

Oseni said that he is satisfied with the work he does and that is why he does not go around begging. Kudirat revealed that in the seven years that they have been married, he has never been so frustrated to the level of resorting to begging for alms.

Watch their full interview below:

