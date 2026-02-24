Brothers Faan and Dirk van der Walt, founders of WeBuyCars, earned a combined R28.7 million in the 2025 financial year

The company reported a 13.1% jump in revenue to R26.4 billion and a 15% rise in core headline earnings, selling nearly 179,000 vehicles during the year

Despite growing competition from affordable Chinese brands, WeBuyCars says rising volumes and national expansion continue to drive strong performance

Record car sales power massive payouts at WeBuyCars. Image: WeBuyCars website

The South African brothers behind WeBuyCars are raking in millions each month as their second-hand car empire keeps growing.

According to Business Tech, founders Faan and Dirk van der Walt earned a combined R28.7 million in the 2025 financial year. That is about an incredible R2.4 million a month.

How much did the brothers earn?

CEO, Faan van der Walt, earned R17.3 million, while Executive Director Dirk van der Walt earned R11.4 million. CFO Chris Rein earned R11 million.

Their pay includes basic salaries, retirement benefits, share awards and performance bonuses. Notably, both brothers gave up part of their short-term bonuses so the money could be shared with other key staff members.

The company’s strong performance helped boost those earnings. Revenue rose 13.1% to R26.4 billion, while profits increased by 15%. The group bought 180,576 vehicles and sold 179,006 during the year, with monthly sales hitting a record 16,294 cars in November 2024.

Despite growing competition from affordable Chinese car brands shaking up South Africa’s new vehicle market, WeBuyCars believes this will eventually grow the used-car market too.

The Van Der Walt brothers behind WeBuyCars earn R28.7 million in one year. Images: WeBuyCars website

Previously, Briefly News also reported that a car salesman shared tips on which vehicles someone earning about R8 000 a month in South Africa might realistically afford, pointing to popular models like Toyota Corollas and VW Polos as possible options. Viewers also offered personal advice, including saving up before committing to a purchase and considering the extra costs of insurance, fuel and maintenance.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News