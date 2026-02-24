Who are Susie Wiles' daughters? Meet Caroline and Katie

Caroline and Katie, the daughters of Susie Wiles, were born from her marriage to ex-husband Lanny Wiles. They are based in Washington, D.C., where they hold top executive roles in Republican lobbying firms.

Susie Wiles' children, Caroline Wiles (L) and Katie Wiles (R). Photo: @caroline-wiles on LinkedIn/@katiewiles0303 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Susie Wiles welcomed two children, Katie and Caroline, during her 33-year marriage to veteran political operative Lanny Wiles, whom she divorced in 2017.

The Wiles daughters have followed in their parents’ footsteps with careers in Republican politics and public service.

Katie Wiles is a director at Continental Strategy, while Caroline is the vice president of federal affairs at Rubin, Turnbull & Associates.

Who are Susie Wiles' daughters?

Susie, the White House Chief of Staff had her daughters in the 1980s. She raised them in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, alongside her ex-husband, Lanny Wiles, while working for local governments.

Like their parents, Katie and Caroline are making their political mark at the state level in their native Florida and at the federal level in Washington, D.C. Here is all you need to know about Susie Wiles’ children:

Katie Wiles

Katie Wiles at Mandaloun in Jacksonville, Florida, in September 2025. Photo: @katiewiles0303 on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Katie Wiles is Susie and Lanny Wiles’ eldest daughter. She mainly keeps her personal life private, but has a son named Easton, who is often seen spending time with his grandmother and aunt, Caroline.

Katie’s work in GOP politics

In November 2024, Continental Strategy appointed Katie Wiles as the director of their lobbying and consulting offices in Washington, D.C. and Jacksonville, Florida. President Carlos Trujillo, who co-founded the lobbying firm in 2022, expressed confidence in her promotion.

Katie is a strong leader and brings a tenacity to our firm's mission of executing first-rate client services in a way that goes above and beyond. We know she will shine in this new role and will provide new avenues for growth.

Katie’s promotion came a day after her mother was appointed the White House Chief of Staff following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential elections. She previously worked as Chief of Communications at Jacksonville City Hall during Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration from October 2021 to June 2023.

Caroline Wiles

Susie Wiles' youngest daughter, Caroline Wiles. Photo: @rubinturnbull (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Social media: LinkedIn

Susie and Lanny Wile’s youngest daughter graduated from Episcopal High School and later attended Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida. According to her online profile, Caroline has four Golden retrievers and is an avid reader.

Caroline is an experienced Republican consultant

In January 2025, Susie Wiles’ daughter was appointed the Vice President of Federal Affairs at the lobbying firm Rubin, Turnbull & Associates in Washington, D.C. Her job description entails guiding clients by leveraging her extensive background in campaign operations, policy development, and coalition building.

From 2014 to 2016, Caroline worked in scheduling and staffing at Healthy Foods LLC. The Florida native served as an executive assistant at the Jacksonville Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2013 and 2014, according to her LinkedIn.

Caroline worked in the office of former Florida Governor Rick Scott from 2011 to 2012, first as the director of scheduling and was later promoted to Deputy Director of External Affairs. She also served as a scheduler alongside her father, Lanny Wiles, on Scott’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign.

Caroline and Susie Wiles during President Trump's Inauguration in January 2025. Photo: @rubinturnbull on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Caroline Wiles previously resigned from her White House job

In January 2017, a 30-year-old Caroline was appointed the deputy assistant to the president and director of scheduling at the White House during Donald Trump’s first presidential term. She resigned from the job after one month, along with five other aides, after failing an FBI background check.

The intensive check requires the highest level of security clearance for personal factors such as credit scores and substance use. Politico reported at the time that Caroline would be moved to a position at the Treasury Department.

Is Susie Wiles married?

The White Chief of Staff did not remarry after her 2017 divorce from Lanny Wiles. The couple met in the early 1980s while working in President Ronald Reagan’s administration and tied the knot in 1984.

A series of poor financial decisions made by Susie Wiles' ex-husband reportedly led to the end of their marriage. Lanny filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 1991 with a $3 million debt, and Susie was listed as a joint debtor, according to the Daily Mail.

Lanny Wiles (L) and Susie Wiles at the White House Oval Office on February 02, 2026, in Washington, D.C (R). Photo: @lanny-wiles-b6520171 on LinkedIn, Alex Wong on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Conclusion

As the children of one of the most influential women in Washington, D.C., Susie Wiles’ daughters have been under intense public scrutiny. Despite that, Katie and Caroline Wiles are continuing the family legacy in GOP political strategies.

