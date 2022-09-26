The wife of a polygamous man has shared her experience of living in a large family with two over wives

Farida disclosed that her marriage to Mugisho Pascal was only six months old when he brought home a second wife, who was even pregnant

A year later, the two wives were at home when they saw their husband bring yet another woman to make them three

Mugisho Pascal is a man of many wives; three to be precise. What makes the polygamous marriage interesting is the fact that the women have learnt to love and live with each other as sisters.

L to R: Farida, Nzigiri, Pascal, and Giselle. The four have learned how to live happily under the same roof. Screengrab from Afrimax.

Afrimax English reports that Pascal told the second wife he was single, and lied to the third that he was a single father who had parted ways with his wife.

Pascal got 2nd wife after 6 months

Born in 1983, Pascal first got married to his first wife Farida 10 years ago and moved away from his parents' home to fend for the new family.

He was 29 years old at the time.

Six months after Pascal married Farida, he met Angel Nzigiri and managed to convince her to get married to him.

"We had not talked about it, and I never thought I would one day share my husband with others. Can you imagine he brought in a woman who was even pregnant?" she said.

Second wife was shocked to learn Pascal was married

When his father questioned why he had married a second wife, Pascal told him that it was his choice.

Nzigiri, Pascal's second wife, admits that she was surprised when she got to his house and learned that there was another wife.

"I wondered what was going to happen since I was pregnant and would not go back home, so staying was the only option," she explained.

As if that was not enough, the family man bumped into a third woman named Giselle whom he loved and married yet again.

The difference in her story is that Pascal rented a house for her but after three months, they were kicked out after he failed to pay rent, forcing him to take her to his house where the others were.

Pascal has 12 children

Interestingly, the women all live together in one house and have over the years learnt how to treat each other as sisters without jealousy.

The first wife has five children, the second has four while the third has three, making Pascal a father of 12 in a family of 16 family members.

Farida is meant to have seven children in total, but two of them died and left her with only five.

The firstborn in 10 years while the last born is three months.

"I have a great relationship with my co-wives and I've always shown them love. We don't have problems with each other," said Farida.

To successfully fend for the family, the wives go to the farm together and most times plough land for other people who pay them for the labour.

