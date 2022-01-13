A Ghanaian scientist, Dr Eric Ashalley, has invented a biosensing device that detects and categorises various bacteria and viruses

The innovative device can also distinguish between the various Covid variants

It has an extremely high accuracy of 99.87 per cent and is compatible with smartphones and wearable devices

A Ghanaian nanoscience and technology research scientist, Dr Eric Ashalley, has developed a biosensing device that detects and categorises various bacteria and viruses.

The innovative device, which has an extremely high accuracy rate of 99.87 per cent and can be connected to smartphones and wearable devices, can also detect the SARS COV-2 or the COVID-19 virus.

Dr Ashalley, who is with the Institute of Industrial Research under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), aims to bring testing and diagnosis closer to people.

Dr Eric Ashalley: Ghanaian Scientist Invents Bacteria, Virus Tracker

He has since secured a patent from the United States Patent Office, Graphic online reports.

About the device

With light-matter interaction, the patented sensing device can detect and categorise different types of bacteria and viruses.

Dr Ashalley told The Mirror that, unlike the conventional bacteria and virus testing kits currently available, his device is reusable under a guided environment with a display.

The renowned scientist explained that when ''the device is applied to the COVID-19 virus, its accuracy is 99.87 per cent.

The biosensing device can also differentiate between the various Covid variants towards effective and efficient diagnosis.

Easy contact tracing

In an interview with Kwaku Nhyira-Addo on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Asaase Radio, Dr Ashalley disclosed that GPS has been merged with the device for easy contact tracing.

He noted that the device was created to help with the easy detection of other viruses more fatal than COVID in the future. Dr Ashalley developed the device in collaboration with the University of North Texas-USA led by Prof Arup Neogi.

Dr Ashalley is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RGlobal-worldwide, a multidisciplinary research institute.

