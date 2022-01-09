South Africa enters the space race, plans to launch satellite into orbit

South Africa has big plans for its future in space and is planning on launching its own satellite into orbit

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has already designed a rocket system that can launch a payload into space

Industries related to the project have been engaged and South Africa is moving forward with its own space programme

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has unveiled plans to launch a satellite into orbit.

She is confident in the country's plans to enter the space race by placing its own geostationary telecommunications satellite in a stable orbit.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is confident that South Africa will launch a satellite into orbit.

According to SABC News, the satellite that South Africa plans to launch would be able to serve the entire Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Resources are starting to be put together and the industries related to the project have been engaged. South Africa is in an ideal position to manage satellites in specific orbits, the capacity for South Africa to have its own satellite exists according to Ntshavheni.

Earlier in the month, TimesLIVE reported that the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Aerospace Systems Research Group (ASReG) has successfully tested a rocket that could place a satellite in orbit.

This is a huge step forward for South Africa's space programme. The Ablative Blow-down Liquid Engine (ABLE) was designed by mechanical engineering students at the university.

