A man wanted couples out there to know there is another way other than throwing in the towel and calling it a day

Twitter user @_PLICE shared how he and his wife almost lost their marriage over miscommunication, but they sook professional help

People thanked the man for sharing the post as not many people realise that just talking can save a whole relationship

Being married means making a commitment to work on yourself and each other every single day for the rest of your lives. One man and his wife thought their relationship was over but then they put in the work and are now stronger than ever before.

Twitter user @_PLICE is grateful to have his wife in his arms after all they have been through. Image: Twitter / @_PLICE

It is daunting to commit to one person forever. However, remembering the worth that person holds in your life and making the effort to work on issues when times get tough is all worth it in the end.

Twitter user @_PLICE shared a lengthy thread in which he explained his situation. He and his wife were having an issue with communication, apologizing to be precise. They both had different views and therefore misunderstood one another.

Seeing a marriage counsellor taught them to understand one another again and rekindle the friendship that united them once before.

“Some people have tried so many things on their own but it didn’t work? Why not seek professional help? I’ll always advise this.

“The counselling process made me realize some things that were wrong with me & my marriage.”

He wanted to share the post to remind people that it does not have to be the end. That they should fight for what was once there as it can always be found again.

People talk about the importance of communication

Seeing the man admit these things had many checking themselves and their relationships. Communication is so important and sometimes hard things need to be said, even if it is not comfortable.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@therealdaddymo1 said:

“This is much needed. A beautifully written and brutally honest thread on the reality that happens in a healthy marriage. ”

@Joey__D__ shared:

“That’s why they say marry someone you actually “like”. How you feel about your partner won’t always be every day of your life, some days you won’t even feel anything but you know it’s more than just feelings, it’s a commitment. End up with someone who’s worth the stress.”

@feelwithconfie said:

“This is why expressing your feelings no matter how unpleasant they feel is important. When you don't express how you feel, it will only lead to building of resentment, anger and bitterness and these are things that ruin a relationship (friendship, marriage, family, work name it).”

@marVeyNeche said:

