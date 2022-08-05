One woman stepped forward to speak about how relationships change after you have children and it needs to be addressed

TikTok user @luu_luu25 made it clear that things change and new parents need to talk about it rather than letting it crush them

Many women took to the comment section to express their feelings as they know this struggle too well

While having children is a total blessing, it comes with a lot of changes that require some tough sacrifices. Many relationships start to crumble after a baby comes along as the dynamic changes and the spark dies out.

TikTok user @luu_luu25 knows that having a kid changes a relationship and it is something that couples need to talk about. Image: TikTok / @luu_luu25

All that energy you once had before for spontaneous romance is now being used on dirty diapers and mounds of dirty laundry… not to mention to request night wakes and so much more.

TikTok user @luu_luu25 recorded a clip in which she states some hard facts about the relationship issues that come with having a baby. There is no longer time for all that ‘baby making’, let alone a date night, and it is tough!

The woman made it known that she is not referring to every relationship, nor every man, but it is often the mother who suffers the most. Dad can still go out with his friends but the lady has to take care of her newborn baby.

Moms lose their identities in raising children and men don’t fully understand it. Not having time for themselves, women ‘let themselves go’, neglect time with their partner and just zone in on total mom mode.

This shift can cause a major separation that has some men wondering to women who do have the time to give them that spice they are missing from their baby momma back home.

The woman made this clip to urge couples to talk about this rather than letting it cause a divide. It is not a secret and it is time new parents address the matter rather than letting it defeat them. Amen!

Mzansi ladies step forward as they know exactly what the good sis is talking about

With it being tough for men to fully understand what women go through, even though so try really hard to, the post attracted the attention of many struggling women. Ladies wish their partners could walk in their shoes so that they can see it is not that they do not love them or want to make time for them, they are just tired.

Take a look at what some women had to say:

@Asie said:

“Mine don't even change the diaper or feed the baby when I visit himhe only provides for the baby, and I'm tired to do this alone.”

@Ms_Money_Bags#1 said:

“It requires maturity from the couple, especially the man who will feel neglected when the baby comes partners must communicate their emotional needs.”

@Jenice Cyster said:

“Thank you, sis. Just played this for the father of my child. I hope he gets it now - I’m still suffering with PPD.”

@elouisepadayachee7 said:

“This is a really difficult one because sometimes you as a woman even put yourself last after having kids and a husband.”

