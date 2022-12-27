A farmer, Musa Hasahya, has put a stop to having more children because of how feeding a large family is affecting his income

The man who has already fathered 102 children revealed that he deiceded to put all his 12 wives in the same house to monitor them closely

As a way to prevent any addition to the family of 102 children and 568 grandkids, his wives are now on birth control pills

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A 67-year-old man, Musa Hasahya, who lives in Lusaka, Uganda, has said that he is no more interested in growing his family.

The farmer's decision is coming after he already had 102 kids and 568 grandchildren from 12 wives, Daily Mail reports.

The man has instructed his wives to use contraceptives. Photo source: Daily Mail, The Sun

Source: UGC

Income not enough

To stop his family from getting new additions, Musa has instructed his wives to start using contraceptives so that everybody in the family can have food to eat. In his words"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"'My income has become lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living and my family has become bigger and bigger."

The man who tried to buttress his polygamy asked a rhetorical question when speaking with The Sun:

'"I married one woman after another. How can a man be satisfied with one woman?"

All 12 wives live in same house

The 67-year-old man stated that all his wives live under the same roof so that he could "monitor" them and prevent instances where some might want to run away with other men.

One of his wives, Zulaika, who has 11 children for him spoke about how things have been difficult for them in the house and she is now on birth control pills.

It should be noted that most of Musa's children between the ages of six to 5 all live with him. His most senior child is more than 20 years older than his youngest wife.

Another polygamist with 151 kids wanted more children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, ,Misheck Nyandoro, with 151 children and 16 wives stunned netizens after expressing his desire to have more.

The man is planning on marrying another wife, saying polygamy is a project he undertook in the 80s. He said:

“Polygamy is a project I have undertaken since 1983 and will end with my death. I am planning on taking another wife, and the formalities are already being worked on. I will tell you when I marry.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng